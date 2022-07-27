The Maruti Suzuki Alto remains the most accessible product of the carmaker in the domestic market. The nameplate has been around for roughly two decades now, and it has helped the carmaker plot a success story after the legendary 800’s discontinuation. Now in 2022, the entry-level hatchback is ready to be launched in a new-gen avatar. The new pictures of the hatchback reveal that it is all set for the launch, as the company has been shooting the upcoming all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto for the TV commercial. Well, by now you would be wondering what all is going to change on the new-gen model. Read on to know everything about the upcoming all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto - New exterior design

In the new-gen rendition, the Maruti Suzuki Alto will don a set of new clothes. In simple words, a new design will be seen for the entry-level hatch. It will draw inspiration from the newly-launched Celerio, and thus it is safe to say that the Alto will look appealing in its new avatar. Expect it to come with a new set of rims, which will be a size larger. Also, the design will include sharper headlamps sitting on either side of a new grille. Around the rear, a new boot lid design will be seen with rounded-off tail lamps.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto - All-new cabin

To offer a richer in-cabin experience, Maruti Suzuki is expected to use a completely new dashboard layout on the upcoming new-gen Alto. It will use a familiar approach like the WagonR and Celerio. This time around, the top-spec Alto will come fitted with dual front airbags, a touchscreen infotainment unit, and a multi-function steering wheel. A dual-tone theme for the dashboard and upholstery could also be used.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto - Heartect platform

Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform has been kept away from affordable cars, but not anymore. The Celerio used it, and now, the upcoming new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto will also be underpinned by the company’s Heartect platform.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto - Updated powertrain

Maruti Suzuki is updating its model line-up with its updated powertrain options. The Alto in the new rendition is likely to come with the option of a 1.0L NA petrol as well, which will produce 66 bhp of peak power and 89 Nm of max torque. The outgoing 800cc motor will continue to be offered. However, both of these engine options are expected to come with an idle start-stop system to extract more kilometres from a litre. Gearbox options will include a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto - Launch date

Going by the rumours and leaks, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto will hit the showroom floors by next month. Prices for the new-gen version will be higher than the outgoing model’s by a slight margin.