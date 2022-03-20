New Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza price comparison: Which variant to buy?

Toyota recently launched the facelifted Glanza in India, which stands very similar to the Maruti Suzuki’s 2022 facelifted Baleno. As per officials, there is hardly any technical difference between the two hatchbacks.

The Toyota Glanza is roughly Rs 4,500 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno base trim. Mid-level trims are Rs 10,500 to Rs 15,000 more expensive and Rs 20,000 more expensive for top trims, indicating a large price difference between the two automobiles.

The base models of both hatchbacks include a number of standard features, including LED tail lights, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry, rear defoggers, semi-digital instrument clusters, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, and 15-inch steel wheels.

Also read: Select Mahindra SUVs attracting waiting period as high as 1.5 years, here's why

Both cars top trim come with LED fog-lamps, electrically-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), 16-inch alloy wheels, head-up display (HUD), 360-degree parking camera, push-button start/stop, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch multi-colour Multi Information Display. For safety both come equipped with six airbags compared to dual airbags of the base trim.

The powertrain of the Glanza consists of a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder DualJet K12N petrol engine (same unit as the Baleno’s) giving out 90bhp and 113Nm of max torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-Speed AMT.

Live TV

#mute