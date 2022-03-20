Mahindra SUVs waiting period soars up to 1.5 years, here's why

In the past few years, the Indian market has noticed an increased love of consumers for SUVs. This increased love can clearly be seen in the sales numbers and now in the waiting period of the new Mahindra SUVs.

The Indian manufacturer has launched two cars a while back, namely Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV700. These cars are being loved by the consumers for their features and affordability and hence attracting long waiting periods.

Mahindra XUV700 tops the list of the cars with the highest waiting period. The SUV has a waiting period of up to one and a half years for selected models. The car gets different variants with various combinations of petrol and diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions.

Similarly, Mahindra Thar holds the second position for the longest waiting period on bookings. The consumers would have to wait up to a year for some selected variants. The SUV is a more off-road oriented car with a price range starting from Rs 13.79 lakh.

The list of SUVs with the highest waiting period goes on with others like Hyundai Creta with a waiting period of about 10 months, micro SUV Tata Punch with a waiting period of about 7 months, Kia Sonet with a waiting period of about 6 months and so on.

