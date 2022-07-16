The country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki, has recently launched the new Brezza in our market at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The sub-4m compact SUV rivals the likes of Hyundai Venue facelift, Kia Sonet and more. And let’s not forget the segment-king - Tata Nexon. While the Tata Nexon currently rules the roost, it misses out on a host of features that the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets. We managed to curate a list of top 5 features that are available on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, while they are nowhere to be seen on the Tata Nexon. What are they? Read on to find out.

Head-up display

A head-up display is one of the most practical features of modern-day cars. Since it has been kept away from mass-market products, the Indian audience fails to acknowledge the aforementioned fact, but there’s no denying the fact. Thankfully, Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets this tech on board, whereas the Nexon misses out on having one.

360-degree parking camera

In tight urban parking spaces, the job to manoeuvre a car is indeed a task at times. The 360-degree parking camera comes in handy in such situations. Well, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a much more sophisticated 360-degree parking camera than what one of its competitors has. The quality is crisp, and it gives a clear idea of the surroundings.

Larger 9-inch touchscreen

In the revamped form, the Brezza gets a larger 9-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit. The new head unit also comes with connected car features. In comparison, the segment-leader - Tata Nexon, comes with a smaller 7-inch touchscreen unit.

Steering-mounted paddle shifters

The age-old 4-speed AT has been binned for a new 6-speed AT on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza. In fact, the new gearbox brings along the additional convenience of steering-mounted paddle shifters. Since this new transmission is one of the most sought-after options in the segment, the paddle shifters further accentuate the overall user experience. The Nexon, on the other hand, comes with a 6-speed AMT, and it also misses out on steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Ambient lighting

Ambient lighting, often called mood lighting, amplifies the night driving experience by uplifting the ambience of the cabin. This is another feature that Maruti Suzuki is offering on the new Brezza, but the Nexon fails to come with.

6 Airbags

Well, this is one is a bonus, taking position on this list as the 6th feature that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has while the Tata Nexon doesn’t. Although the Nexon scores a 5-star crash test rating, it is equipped with only two airbags. The new Brezza, on the other hand, gets a total of six airbags.