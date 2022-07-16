Maruti Suzuki India's plan to bombard the Indian market is going right on track with the launch of new models. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is ready to be added to the list. Before the launch of the SUV, the Indian automaker has been building up the hype for the upcoming car by releasing a series of teasers releasing the details of the car. The newest trailer of the Grand Vitara reveals that the new SUV will get a panoramic sunroof which is a new thing for the homegrown automaker.

Before this, the automaker revealed other details like the side profile of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the LED headlamps and tail lamps of the car. The new SUV will share its underpinning with the new recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Still, based on the information revealed until now, the Grand Vitara will maintain its uniqueness with major differences.

To count a few differences, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will have a newly designed front grille with LED DRLs. Moreover, the Grand Vitara has been teased with a unique tri-element design on the rear end, unlike the inverted C-shaped LED tail lamps found on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that the Grand Vitara will have an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system further complemented by two drive modes. The driver can switch the drive modes with a dial in the form of a 'Drive Mode Select.'

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara mid-size hybrid SUV, which also happens to be the first powerful hybrid SUV from India's top automaker is scheduled to make its global debut on July 20. It should be mentioned that the new SUV will only be sold at the company's Nexa premium dealership and that a reservation can be made for a nominal fee of Rs 11,000 there.