The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has just made its entry into the Indian market, with an updated powertrain, revised styling, revamped cabin, longer feature list, new transmission options and more. The compact SUV has managed to garner enough attention for itself and is also enjoying big numbers on the order book. The deliveries have already begun, and so is the modification process - by the owners who feel that their possessions can be tweaked a little to look better. Recently, we came across a video on YouTube, which shows a modified example of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Well, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has some British cues to its design now, and with this modification in place, this particular example throws strong Range Rover vibes. Talking about customizations, the owner has got the roof of his Brezza wrapped in a shade of glossy black. Also, a set of aftermarket rims makes their way to this Brezza. They measure 17 inches in diameter and are finished in a black paint scheme. The multi-spoke pattern also helps in accentuating the Brezza’s overall appeal.

Since the modified example is the entry-level trim, it comes with black scuff plates. Similarly, the radiator grille is also finished in a black theme. Flanked by the dual-barrel projector LED headlamps, the nose adds some more British flair to the Brezza’s face. On the whole, this tweaked example looks neat.

Coming to mechanical specifications, the owner hasn’t fiddled around with any. It continues with the 1.5L NA petrol motor that comes with a 48-V mild-hybrid system. The peak power output of the motor stands at 103 bhp and 137 Nm. There are two transmission options available for the Brezza - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Prices for the Brezza start from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).