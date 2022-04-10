हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan spotted driving white-coloured Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.6 crore

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Bandra taking his son AbRam and daughter Suhana Khan for a ride in his Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.6 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted driving white-coloured Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.6 crore
Image Source - Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan is known for being a family man. Despite his busy schedule, he manages time for his family. In the latest incident, the Bollywood star was spotted taking his son AbRam and daughter Suhana Khan on a ride in his Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.6 crore. Shah Rukh's car is one of the best luxury cars available in India.

The car that King Khan was spotted in has two variants namely S 350d priced at Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom) and S 450 4MATIC at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom). Despite the fact that the 2021 S-Class has been available in India since June, it has only been sold as a fully imported vehicle.

SRK's made-in-India S-Class is the definition of luxury. The interiors of the car feature a new 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a panoramic sliding sunroof, Burmester's high-end 3D sound system with 15 speakers, 64 LED ambient lighting and ambient lighting with over 263 optics LED lights throughout the cabin.

Also read: Top 10 best-selling cars of India in March 2022- Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai and more

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class also gets up to five OLED displays, four of which will be touchscreen. The interiors are made better with a 12.8-inch infotainment system, complete with the latest-gen MBUX system.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class also buffed safety features like a frontal airbag for rear passengers, making the total count of 10 airbags, Mercedes' Pre-Safe package and pedestrian protection with the active bonnet, 360-degree camera and more.

The 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder turbo-petrol engine in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC produces 367bhp and 500Nm of peak torque, while the 2.9-litre in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d produces 286bhp and 600Nm of peak torque.

Both engines are connected to a 9-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four axles. The petrol version accelerates from a standstill to 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds, while the diesel version takes 6.4 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph for both automobiles.

Tags:
Mercedes-BenzShah Rukh KhanMercedes-Benz S-ClassBollywood
