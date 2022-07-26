New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater SUV digitally imagined, looks legit
The New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was recently unveiled for the Indian market as a 5-seater mid-sized Hybrid SUV and offers multiple first features and technology for Maruti cars in India.
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be sold in 6 variants
- It will get both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid variants
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country
Trending Photos
The newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 has just been showcased in the Indian market, with the flagship SUV from the house of India's largest carmaker making its global debut. The New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is developed under the partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce cars which will be mutually sold by both the Japanese auto giants with different names and certain changes. On the similar lines, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-sized strong Hybrid SUV. The new Vitara comes in a 5-seater configuration and will be sold through the NEXA range of dealerships, pitching the vehicle as the most premium offering from the Maruti yet.
Now a digital artist going by the name SRK Designs has digitally imagined the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 as a 7-seater SUV by increasing the rear overhang and giving it a more MPVish look, similar to the lines of Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Alcazar. Since Creta is a direct competitor to the Grand Vitara, it makes sense for Maruti Suzuki to bring a 7-seater version sometime later and hence, this rendering is not just a figment of imagination, but possible understanding of a future SUV.
As seen in the rendering, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater version gets an increased out body length to accomodate additional row of seating inside the cabin and can very well be called the Grand Vitara XL. Currently, Maruti Suzuki is retailing the 6-seater XL6 from the NEXA dealerships and doesn't have a 7-seater product in the portfolio, apart from the Ertiga, which is sold through ARENA dealerships, pitched as more value-for-money offering.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara uses a monocoque chassis, and it will be sold with both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options. Furthermore, the Grand Vitara gets the title of the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country rated at 28 kmpl. Since Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the production of the SUV will start in August, a festive-season launch is expected.
The Grand Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s first strong-hybrid car in the Indian market ane gets a 1.5 litre, 4 cylinder unit that’s paired with an electric motor and an eCVT automatic gearbox. The mild hybrid motor is the K15C unit that makes 102 Bhp and 135 Nm, and is offered with 5 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox options.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant wise features list:
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel
Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
Steering mounted controls
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
ESP with hill hold
3-point seatbelts for all seats
Halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs
Rear spoiler 17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover
Rear centre armrest
60:40 split and reclining rear seats
Front and rear silver skid plates
Dual-tone black-brown interior
4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster
ISOFIX mounts
Keyless entry and go
Auto air conditioning
Rear AC vents
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT)
Suzuki connected car features
Cruise control
Rear fast charging USB ports
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Alexa and Google assistance
4-speaker sound system
Reverse parking camera
Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment screen
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta (1.5 mild-hybrid MT/AT petrol, AWD in MT only)
Auto LED headlamps with follow-me-home function
Auto folding wing mirrors
9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment screen
Arkamys sound system
Rear windscreen wiper and washer
Soft-touch dashboard and door inserts
Ambient door lighting
Chrome window line garnish
Side and curtain airbags
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT, AWD in MT only)
Leatherette steering wheel
Panoramic sunroof
Drive mode selector (AWD variants only)
Two-tone exterior colour options
Black roof rails
360-degree camera
Hill descent control
Leatherette seats
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT)
All-black interior with gold accents
Dashboard ambient lighting
7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Head-up display
Two-tone exterior colour options
Silver roof rails
Wireless charger
Dark Grey front and rear skid plates
Panoramic sunroof
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT): (Along with features in Zeta+)
Puddle lamps
Ventilated front seats
Upgraded sound system
Leatherette steering wheel
Tyre pressure monitor
360-degree camera
Black leatherette seats
More Stories