New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater SUV digitally imagined, looks legit

The newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 has just been showcased in the Indian market, with the flagship SUV from the house of India's largest carmaker making its global debut. The New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is developed under the partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce cars which will be mutually sold by both the Japanese auto giants with different names and certain changes. On the similar lines, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-sized strong Hybrid SUV. The new Vitara comes in a 5-seater configuration and will be sold through the NEXA range of dealerships, pitching the vehicle as the most premium offering from the Maruti yet.

Now a digital artist going by the name SRK Designs has digitally imagined the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 as a 7-seater SUV by increasing the rear overhang and giving it a more MPVish look, similar to the lines of Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Alcazar. Since Creta is a direct competitor to the Grand Vitara, it makes sense for Maruti Suzuki to bring a 7-seater version sometime later and hence, this rendering is not just a figment of imagination, but possible understanding of a future SUV.

As seen in the rendering, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater version gets an increased out body length to accomodate additional row of seating inside the cabin and can very well be called the Grand Vitara XL. Currently, Maruti Suzuki is retailing the 6-seater XL6 from the NEXA dealerships and doesn't have a 7-seater product in the portfolio, apart from the Ertiga, which is sold through ARENA dealerships, pitched as more value-for-money offering.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara uses a monocoque chassis, and it will be sold with both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options. Furthermore, the Grand Vitara gets the title of the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country rated at 28 kmpl. Since Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the production of the SUV will start in August, a festive-season launch is expected.

The Grand Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s first strong-hybrid car in the Indian market ane gets a 1.5 litre, 4 cylinder unit that’s paired with an electric motor and an eCVT automatic gearbox. The mild hybrid motor is the K15C unit that makes 102 Bhp and 135 Nm, and is offered with 5 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox options.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Steering mounted controls

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

ESP with hill hold

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Rear spoiler 17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover

Rear centre armrest

60:40 split and reclining rear seats

Front and rear silver skid plates

Dual-tone black-brown interior

4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster

ISOFIX mounts

Keyless entry and go

Auto air conditioning

Rear AC vents

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT)

Suzuki connected car features

Cruise control

Rear fast charging USB ports

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Alexa and Google assistance

4-speaker sound system

Reverse parking camera

Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment screen

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta (1.5 mild-hybrid MT/AT petrol, AWD in MT only)

Auto LED headlamps with follow-me-home function

Auto folding wing mirrors

9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment screen

Arkamys sound system

Rear windscreen wiper and washer

Soft-touch dashboard and door inserts

Ambient door lighting

Chrome window line garnish

Side and curtain airbags

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT, AWD in MT only)

Leatherette steering wheel

Panoramic sunroof

Drive mode selector (AWD variants only)

Two-tone exterior colour options

Black roof rails

360-degree camera

Hill descent control

Leatherette seats

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT)

All-black interior with gold accents

Dashboard ambient lighting

7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster

Head-up display

Two-tone exterior colour options

Silver roof rails

Wireless charger

Dark Grey front and rear skid plates

Panoramic sunroof

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT): (Along with features in Zeta+)

Puddle lamps

Ventilated front seats

Upgraded sound system

Leatherette steering wheel

Tyre pressure monitor

360-degree camera

Black leatherette seats