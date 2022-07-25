New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variants explained, which one to BUY?
Maruti Suzuki has recently unveiled the Grand Vitara SUV in the Indian market. The SUV will come loaded to the brim and features, and here is its variant-wise feature list.
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be sold in 6 variants
- It will get both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid variants
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country
Trending Photos
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has just been showcased in the Indian market, and the brand’s upcoming flagship is currently available for pre-orders. It uses a monocoque chassis, and it will be sold with both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options. Furthermore, the Grand Vitara gets the title of the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country. Since Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the production of the SUV will start in August, a festive-season launch is expected. In the Indian market, it will enter as a feature-loaded offering, and here is its variant-wise feature list.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma:
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel
Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
Steering mounted controls
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
ESP with hill hold
3-point seatbelts for all seats
Halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs
Rear spoiler 17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover
Rear centre armrest
60:40 split and reclining rear seats
Front and rear silver skid plates
Dual-tone black-brown interior
4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster
ISOFIX mounts
Keyless entry and go
Auto air conditioning
Rear AC vents
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT):
Suzuki connected car features
Cruise control
Rear fast charging USB ports
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Alexa and Google assistance
4-speaker sound system
Reverse parking camera
Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment screen
Also read - Meet India's first person to take a scooter to highest motorable road in the world
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta (1.5 mild-hybrid MT/AT petrol, AWD in MT only):
Auto LED headlamps with follow-me-home function
Auto folding wing mirrors
9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment screen
Arkamys sound system
Rear windscreen wiper and washer
Soft-touch dashboard and door inserts
Ambient door lighting
Chrome window line garnish
Side and curtain airbags
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT, AWD in MT only):
Leatherette steering wheel
Panoramic sunroof
Drive mode selector (AWD variants only)
Two-tone exterior colour options
Black roof rails
360-degree camera
Hill descent control
Leatherette seats
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT):
All-black interior with gold accents
Dashboard ambient lighting
7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Head-up display
Two-tone exterior colour options
Silver roof rails
Wireless charger
Dark Grey front and rear skid plates
Panoramic sunroof
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT): (Along with features in Zeta+)
Puddle lamps
Ventilated front seats
Upgraded sound system
Leatherette steering wheel
Tyre pressure monitor
360-degree camera
Black leatherette seats
More Stories