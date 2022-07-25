New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variants explained, which one to BUY?

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has just been showcased in the Indian market, and the brand’s upcoming flagship is currently available for pre-orders. It uses a monocoque chassis, and it will be sold with both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options. Furthermore, the Grand Vitara gets the title of the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country. Since Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the production of the SUV will start in August, a festive-season launch is expected. In the Indian market, it will enter as a feature-loaded offering, and here is its variant-wise feature list.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma:

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Steering mounted controls

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

ESP with hill hold

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Rear spoiler 17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover

Rear centre armrest

60:40 split and reclining rear seats

Front and rear silver skid plates

Dual-tone black-brown interior

4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster

ISOFIX mounts

Keyless entry and go

Auto air conditioning

Rear AC vents

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT):

Suzuki connected car features

Cruise control

Rear fast charging USB ports

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Alexa and Google assistance

4-speaker sound system

Reverse parking camera

Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment screen

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta (1.5 mild-hybrid MT/AT petrol, AWD in MT only):

Auto LED headlamps with follow-me-home function

Auto folding wing mirrors

9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment screen

Arkamys sound system

Rear windscreen wiper and washer

Soft-touch dashboard and door inserts

Ambient door lighting

Chrome window line garnish

Side and curtain airbags

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT, AWD in MT only):

Leatherette steering wheel

Panoramic sunroof

Drive mode selector (AWD variants only)

Two-tone exterior colour options

Black roof rails

360-degree camera

Hill descent control

Leatherette seats

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT):

All-black interior with gold accents

Dashboard ambient lighting

7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster

Head-up display

Two-tone exterior colour options

Silver roof rails

Wireless charger

Dark Grey front and rear skid plates

Panoramic sunroof

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT): (Along with features in Zeta+)

Puddle lamps

Ventilated front seats

Upgraded sound system

Leatherette steering wheel

Tyre pressure monitor

360-degree camera

Black leatherette seats