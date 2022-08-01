The just-unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is receiving a warm response in terms of booking numbers. The carmaker claims it has roughly 1 lakh orders on the book for two of its new SUVs - Brezza and Grand Vitara. The latter is yet to be launched in the market. However, the official accessory list for the Grand Vitara is already out. With the help of these accessories, Grand Vitara owners will be able to make their possessions stand out from the crowd. Coming to accessories, there will be two accessory packs available for the Grand Vitara - Enigmax and Enigmax X.

The latter will be adored by those who love the smoked effect on their vehicles, while the former will doll up their Grand Vitara with chrome. The Enigmax X packs will comprise trim pieces like side mouldings, rear skid plate, door visors, headlamp surrounds, bumper garnishing and more.

Alongside, a black front skid plate, chrome-finished ORVM garnish, and black side mouldings will be on offer. In order to accentuate the overall cabin ambience, 3D mats, marble-textured dashboard inlays, and illuminated door sill guards will also be offered. Moving to the Enigmax collection, it will feature roughly the same accessories, but with blingy chrome replacing the dark/smoked effect for chrome trims. The Enigmax pack will offer Luxe Dawn wood finish for the dashboard.

All of these accessories will be available separately as well. One would not need to buy the whole peak for one accessory. Besides, more practical accessories, like the roof cross bars, side steps and roof carrier will also be sold. Other than these, Maruti Suzuki will offer the option of 15 seat covers, multiple dashboard trims, all-weather rubber mats, wireless phone charger, sun shades and more. Prices for these accessories aren’t released yet. Expect them to be revealed after the SUV’s official launch.