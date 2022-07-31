NewsElectric Vehicles
KRATOS R

Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle delivered with innovative packaging: Watch Video

Tork has found a new innovative way of delivering its Kratos R electric motorcycle to its consumers, gaining the attention of all the passers-by on the road.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tork Kratos R is powered by 4 kWh Li-Ion battery pack
  • Kratos has three riding modes: Eco, City, and Sports
  • Kratos R costs Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

Trending Photos

Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle delivered with innovative packaging: Watch Video

Pune-based EV brand Tork Motors recently launched their electric motorcycle christened Tork Kratos R. The bike was launched earlier this year and the EV brand has now begun the deliveries of their new motorcycle. Currently, the brand's motorcycle sales are focused in Pune and the deliveries are being done in the city. Talking about the delivery of vehicles, the EV brand has departed from the conventional of delivering vehicles. Tork is delivering its motorcycles in a box designed like a cover scale model. The box has the specifications of the bike's specifications printed on it.

On the box, Tork Motors' branding and other information about the electric motorcycle are mentioned. The motorcycle and the crate are both hauled behind a trailer. The innovative way of motorcycle delivery has gotten the attention of passers-by. They can be seen checking out the new bike and its packaging.

For a very long period, Tork Motors has been developing the electric motorcycle. In the video, the motorcycle is being delivered to the customer by Tork Motors founder and CEO Kapil Shelke. The video demonstrates the man's pleasure at seeing his motorcycle presented like a scale model.

Also read: Debate on electric scooter safety continues, increasing EVs spark traffic security concerns

Tork Kratos R has the title of being India's first locally designed and produced electric motorcycle in India. It gets a modern, athletic design. A new trellis frame, telescoping front fork, mono-shock in the back, and disc brakes on both ends are added to the bike.Other linked functions and a 4.3-inch TFT screen are included. The electric motorcycle is available from Tork in two variations. Kratos and Kratos R variations are available.

A 4 kWh Li-Ion battery pack powers it. The axial flux motor produces a peak torque of 38 Nm and 9 kW. Kratos has three riding modes: Eco, City, and Sports. Like many other electric scooters, it also has reverse gear. The motorcycle has a 105 kmph top speed and a 180 km approved riding range. Fast charging is also supported for the motorcycle. Kratos is available for Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom) while Kratos R costs Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Live Tv

Kratos RTork Motorselectric motorcycleelectric two wheelerinnovative packing

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022