Pune-based EV brand Tork Motors recently launched their electric motorcycle christened Tork Kratos R. The bike was launched earlier this year and the EV brand has now begun the deliveries of their new motorcycle. Currently, the brand's motorcycle sales are focused in Pune and the deliveries are being done in the city. Talking about the delivery of vehicles, the EV brand has departed from the conventional of delivering vehicles. Tork is delivering its motorcycles in a box designed like a cover scale model. The box has the specifications of the bike's specifications printed on it.

On the box, Tork Motors' branding and other information about the electric motorcycle are mentioned. The motorcycle and the crate are both hauled behind a trailer. The innovative way of motorcycle delivery has gotten the attention of passers-by. They can be seen checking out the new bike and its packaging.

For a very long period, Tork Motors has been developing the electric motorcycle. In the video, the motorcycle is being delivered to the customer by Tork Motors founder and CEO Kapil Shelke. The video demonstrates the man's pleasure at seeing his motorcycle presented like a scale model.

Tork Kratos R has the title of being India's first locally designed and produced electric motorcycle in India. It gets a modern, athletic design. A new trellis frame, telescoping front fork, mono-shock in the back, and disc brakes on both ends are added to the bike.Other linked functions and a 4.3-inch TFT screen are included. The electric motorcycle is available from Tork in two variations. Kratos and Kratos R variations are available.

A 4 kWh Li-Ion battery pack powers it. The axial flux motor produces a peak torque of 38 Nm and 9 kW. Kratos has three riding modes: Eco, City, and Sports. Like many other electric scooters, it also has reverse gear. The motorcycle has a 105 kmph top speed and a 180 km approved riding range. Fast charging is also supported for the motorcycle. Kratos is available for Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom) while Kratos R costs Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom).