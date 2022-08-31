The demand for mid-size SUVs is increasing exponentially, and it is indeed pushing carmakers to launch new products in the segment to grab a fair share of this pie. Soon, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Venue N Line, and Mahindra XUV300 facelift will be joining the race. The launches of these aforementioned models are right around the corner. Also, it is clear with these upcoming models that customers now want to buy more than just regular cars, as the Grand Vitara and Hyryder are recording high bookings for their strong-hybrid variants, the Venue N Line will be a sportier SUV.

According to the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), about 2.96 lakh utility vehicles measuring less than four metres in length and priced less than Rs 20 lakh were sold between April-July 2022.

The sales for the previous year's corresponding period were 212,758 units. The total sales of all utility vehicles during the period under review were 601,662 units (410,149 units).

According to Maruti Suzuki`s Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava, last year the total volume sold in India was about 5.4 lakh units which is about 18 per cent of the total car market.

He had said Maruti Suzuki`s new offering Grand Vitara will be available for sale in Nexa showrooms from next month onwards. Srivastava had also said the demand for diesel SUVs will come down from the current 51 per cent.

On its part, Toyota Kirloskar will launch its hybrid SUV Hyryder sometime soon. The model will be rolled out of its plant in Karnataka. Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar has announced the temporary stopping of booking orders for its Innova Crysta diesel owing to increased waiting time.

The company said it is making efforts to supply the model to those who have already booked. Toyota Kirloskar will continue taking orders for the petrol-powered Innova Crysta.

The second largest car maker in India, Hyundai Motor India will launch Venue N Line and has opened the bookings for the model.

