Only a handful of hatchbacks have managed to spark the fire among Indian motoring enthusiasts, and the Maruti Suzuki Swift certainly rules the roost in this regard. Currently sold in its third-gen iteration, the hatchback is loved for its dynamics. Now, a new set of images have cropped from foreign lands, showing a prototype of the fourth generation Suzuki Swift. Well, the India-bound model will come to our shores as well. These pictures come courtesy of Motor1, and they in fact manage to shed some crisp details about the upcoming new Maruti Suzuki Swift.

In the images, the mule is wrapped in heavy camouflage. However, the traditional Swift silhouette is very much visible. It can be seen that a bonnet is an all-new unit, and so is the case with the bumper.

The headlamp units do not appear to be as swept back as the outgoing model. The A-pill continues to give the mule a floating-roof effect. Moreover, the rear door handles are conventionally placed on the mule this time, unlike the C-pillar-mounted units seen on the 3rd-gen Swift.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is also expected to be underpinned by a modified iteration of the Heartect platform. A reinforced structure to conform to new safety regulations will be seen. Slight increments to the dimensions will also be made on the new-gen model to make it a tad bit more spacious.

While the carmaker is tight-lipped about the upcoming model, there are no two ways about it retaining its tight handling. A retuned suspension setup and better brakes could be on the cards as well.

Under the bonnet, expect the Swift to go on sale with multiple engine options specific to market demands. The Indian version will continue to come with the rev-happy and mileage-friendly 1.2L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor that belts out 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. In all likelihood, it will come with a mild-hybrid system to feature idle-start-stop functionality. Talking of launch timeline, a late 2023 launch is expected with its public debut scheduled for the 2023 Auto Expo.