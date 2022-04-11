New Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV bookings open at Rs 11,000; to get updated engine

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for its premium MPV - the new XL6 sold through its NEXA range of dealerships. The new XL6 will join the all-new Ertiga, the 7-seater version of XL6 sold through ARENA dealerships in getting the Next-Gen K-Series engine mated to an updated 6-speed transmission, added features and refreshed styling. Maruti Suzuki has opened the bookings for the XL6 at Rs 11,000.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki also announced to open bookings for the new Ertiga at the same amount with similar changes in the MPV. The new NEXA XL6 will be powered by Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology and will be mated to a 5-speed manual or the new 6-speed AT gearbox.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers’.”

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At NEXA, we always bring out products that match and complement customers’ demands. Driving forth the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” Design philosophy of NEXpression, NEXtech and NEXperience, the All-New XL6 will strike a perfect balance, which shall appeal to the modern car buyer. The All-New XL6 is a testament to our commitment to bring the newest technologies to our customers and to provide them with an extraordinary experience.”

The XL6 is the more premium version of the Ertiga MPV and is sold through the NEXA dealerships. Contrary to the 7-seater setup of Ertiga, the XL6 gets captain type seats in the middle row with a 6-seater cabin setup. It has a distinctive styling as compared to the Ertigas as well. However, the rest of the features and mechanicals are the same.

