Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker has announced the commencement of bookings for the Next-Gen Ertiga. Along with that, Maruti Suzuki has also released the first official teaser image of the upcoming new Ertiga. The Ertiga has been one of the best selling MPVs in India and will get the third-generation model soon. Apart from petrol engine, the Next-Gen Ertiga S-CNG will now be available in the ZXI variant as well.

Prospective customers can book the new Ertiga at Rs 11,000 by visiting the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. The Next-Gen Ertiga is powered by Next Gen K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The engine will be mated to an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and improved fuel-efficiency.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki announces price hike across model range from this month

While only a teaser image for the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been released, it's quite visible that the new model gets a new fluidic design language with a prominent body line running through the side. There's also a new 3D glossy finish grille at the front.

Inside, the new Ertiga is expected to get an enhanced design, a host of new-age technology and convenience features, including connected car technology called Suzuki Connect. There will be a 17.78cm (7inch) SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System and a 7-seater cabin.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, that redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort and convenience of traveling together. The Next-Gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones."

Live TV

#mute