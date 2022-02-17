New Maserati Grecale SUV teased with new camo ahead of launch

Maserati, the luxury carmaker, is set to launch its mid-size SUV Grecale. They teased the presence of the new SUV ahead of its Global Première on 22 March 2022. Grecale is going to be the second SUV of the brand after the Maserati Levante.

This time, the Brand has selected a new look for the light camouflage featured on the cars of the Maserati Family Fleet, with a series of messages that offers a preview of the Grecale’s technical specifications.

The new SUV hidden under the camouflage can be seen having Maserati's signature grill along with futuristic looking projector headlamps. It also seems to be having large air intakes to bring in the air at both ends.

Sporty alloy wheels with sporty red brake callipers, crisp LED taillights, roof spoiler, and other aesthetic elements are apparent in the latest photographs.

The camouflage features just one main message: “I’m the Maserati Grecale. I can’t tell you much more”. Though coming from Maserati, we can expect the SUV to have interiors that are technologically and aesthetically top end. In addition, there is no information on the powertrain of the SUV.

