New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Launch Today: All You Need To Know- Price, Design, Specs

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launch: New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is all set to launch in the Indian market today at a launch event in Chennai. The updated motorcycle will take center stage in the Indian market. This new version of the motorcycle will carry forward the legacy of the name "Bullet" with multiple updates. Furthermore, the company aims to boost its sales and attract new consumers with multiple updates to the bike. Once launched, Bullet 350 will be placed between Hunter 350 and Classic 350 in the company's lineup.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Major Updates

The motorcycle's 2023 edition will make use of the J-platform from the company. The platform also underpins the new motorcycles from the brand, such as the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, and Classic Reborn. As a result, the motorcycle is certain to have some upgrades from the current model.



Also read: Sadhguru Spotted Driving Land Rover Defender Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore: Watch Video

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Design

The motorcycle will carry forward many features from its previous generation. Design features, like a single-piece seat and circular headlamp will be some of the salient features, among others. It will also have a similarly lengthy exhaust as the previous generation. As part of the changes, the RE logo present on the tank will see slight changes. According to reports, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be offered in three variants. These variations will come in five different color schemes, including maroon and black.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine

A new engine is anticipated for the Royal Enfield Bullet 350's next generation. It will be powered by the same 349 cc J-series engine as the company's previous motorcycles. According to rumors, the engine will be tweaked to deliver a maximum torque of 27 Nm and 20 horsepower. A 5-speed gearbox will continue to be used to send power to the wheels.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Hardware

The motorcycle will have twin-sided gas-charged rear shock absorbers and traditional telescopic front forks, according to the information previously disclosed. The disc brakes and single-channel ABS systems will be standard on the front (300mm) and rear brakes, respectively. Dual-channel ABS will also be an option.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Expected Price

Price-wise, the next-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is anticipated to be more expensive than the model it replaces. The pricing of the current model ranges from Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs. 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). So, we may anticipate that the new-gen version would cost about Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).