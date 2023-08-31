Sadhguru Spotted Driving Land Rover Defender Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore: Watch Video

Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru is one of the very popular Indian spiritual leaders. However, unlike most spiritual leaders, he has a different lifestyle that often gets the attention of his followers. Among other things, his enthusiasm for automobiles is very important for his lifestyle and very often he has been seen riding motorcycles or driving cars on different occasions. In a very recent video shared on social media, Sadhguru can be seen driving a new Land Rover Defender 110 luxury SUV worth around Rs 2.5 crore.

The video shared on social media shows Sadhguru driving a Land Rover Defender, while also interacting with children. It is to be noted that the Defender is one of the best off-roader SUVs in the world and is a popular choice among celebrities. The car finds its way in the garage of multiple celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Prakashraj, Ayush Sharma, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt.

Also read: Toyota Century SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On September 6: Check Details



Based on the video, Sadhguru has chosen the Carpathian Grey paint scheme of the Land Rover Defender. Besides, the grey colour, the SUV is available in multiple paint scheme options including Santorini Black Metallic, Tasman Blue Metallic, Gondwana Stone Metallic, Eiger Grey Metallic, Fuji White, Yulong White, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, and Lantau Bronze.

The Land Rover Defender is available in three trims globally, these include Defender 130, Defender 110, and Defender 90. Among these, Sadhguru is driving the Defender 110, as can be seen in the video. Defender 90 is the car's 3-door model, whereas Defender 110 is the 5-door model offering more space.

The model that Sadhguru is driving has a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces a maximum of 525 PS and a maximum torque of 625 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h. It has an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a 3.5-ton towing capacity, sending power to all four wheels via the Terrain Response 2 technology.