New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Launch Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

Royal Enfield is all set to update the Bullet 350 with the launch of the new generation of the motorcycle tomorrow, September 1. With the launch of the updated version, the company wishes to replace the outgoing version and attract new customers with a host of changes. Once launched in India, the motorcycle will create its space between the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Classic 350.

The 2023 version of the motorcycle will employ the company's J-platform. The platform provides the base for the company's new motorcycles including the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, and Classic Reborn. Hence, the motorcycle is bound to have certain improvements over the outgoing version.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine

The new-gen of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is also expected to have a new engine. It will use the 349 cc, J-series engine which is also used in the company's other motorcycles. Speculations are that the engine will be tuned to produce 20 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will continue to transfer power to the wheels using a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Design

In terms of design, the motorcycle will retain many of its characteristics in the form of a circular headlamp, and single-piece seat, among other things. Furthermore, it will have a similar long exhaust as in the outgoing model.

Reports suggest, that the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be launched in 3 variants. These variants will have five paint schemes including black, and maroon colours.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Hardware

Based on the details revealed earlier, the motorcycle will have twin-sided gas-charged rear shock absorbers and conventional telescopic front forks. Both the front (300mm) and rear will come equipped with disc brakes as standard, and each will also include a single-channel ABS system. There will also be a dual-channel ABS option.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price

The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to have a price higher than the outgoing version. Currently, the outgoing version is priced between Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, we can expect the new-gen version to be priced at around Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).