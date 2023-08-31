Toyota Century SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On September 6: Check Details

Luxury SUVs are a growing trend in the automotive market. Multiple luxury auto manufacturers have recently launched their SUVs following the trend. Now, Toyota is set to join the bandwagon with the debut of the Century luxury SUV. Until now, the Century moniker was limited to the luxury sedan segment. However, the upcoming car will change that fact with its sheer presence. Furthermore, the car brand has been limited to the Japanese market but will now be global with this new SUV.

The Toyota Century will capture the essence of the luxury brand while also being a capable SUV. Based on the teaser, the SUV is expected to have a tall body with a similar design language as the sedan. Rumors suggest that it will be based on a monocoque chassis which will be borrowed from the Highlander SUV.

Also read: Tata Nexon Facelift To Get 360 Degree Camera, Digital Steering Logo: Check Details



Taking a hint from other models with the Century nameplate, the car is expected to have a spacious cabin complemented by all kinds of plush features expected of a posh vehicle. The interior of the car can be at the level of Range Rover models. Furthermore, it is expected to get a two-row seating layout.

If rumors are to be believed, the Century SUV will be powered by a petrol-hybrid engine, which might also be borrowed from the Highlander SUV. If so, it will have a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine with two electric motors giving a power output of 243 hp with the option of a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with electric motors kicking out 362 bhp. It is to be noted that the Century sedan is currently sold with a V12 engine and is the only car to have a 12-cylinder engine in the company's lineup.

The Toyota Century SUV has a fair chance of coming to India while it explores its way through the global market. These speculations are boosted by the fact that Toyota has been bringing its high-end models to India. For instance, the Japanese auto major recently launched the Toyota Vellfire in India.