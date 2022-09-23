New TVS Jupiter Classic launched at Rs 85,866; Celebrates 5 million scooter sales in India

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Jupiter Classic in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 85,866, ex-showroom. The TVS Jupiter Classic will be available in the top-spec trim only, and it is introduced to celebrate the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road” milestone. The celebration edition of the scooter gets an upmarket appeal with the use of black across its mirrors, along with fender garnish and tinted visor coming fitted from the factory itself. To encapsulate the ‘Classic’ vibe to the scooter, the company has installed diamond-cut alloy wheels and dark brown inner panels around the footwell area.

In keeping with the theme, it comes with premium suede leatherette seats with backrest. The decals and dial art depict the timeless Classic charm. This variant is decked out in two exclusive colours Mystic Grey and Regal Purple. The TVS Jupiter Classic is a contemporarised rendition of a premium classic theme. Staying true to the philosophy of Zyada ka Fayda, the variant delivers the promise of Zyada safety with disc brakes & engine kill switch and Zyada convenience with an all-in-one lock, USB charger and pillion backrest making it a unique offering with style and substance.

Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road.” It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter. With the TVS Jupiter Classic, we recommit to consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA.”

TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by a next-generation, aluminium, 110 cc engine. The scooter also comes with TVS Motor patented Econometer, which guides riders in both 'Eco Mode' and 'Power Mode' and helps the rider in extracting the most of a litre of fuel, in terms of mileage. The metal-bodied, TVS Jupiter Classic has a perfect blend of styling and road presence.