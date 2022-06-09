New Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Delivers 19.40 kmpl

When the Indian market is adopting SUVs at a pace faster than lightning, Volkswagen has launched its new sedan ‘Virtus’ in the country at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topping GT Plus trim with the 1.5L TSI EVO motor, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom. The Volkswagen Virtus will be sold in two trims – Tech Line and GT Line. Alongside, there are a multitude of variants on offer. There are a total of 6 colour options on offer - Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Candy White and Wild Cherry Red. The Volkswagen Virtus is the brand’s second product under the India 2.0 initiative and on the MQB-A0-IN architecture. The latter is developed specifically for the Indian market.

The Virtus manages to look gorgeous from all the angles, thanks to rather straight and subtle lines. The nose is made of a slim radiator grille, finished in piano black and underlined with chrome. The chin gets a large mask that houses fog lamps and a lower air dam.

Over to the sides, the roofline tapers down to meet the boot. A prominent shoulder further accentuates the overall stance. The 16-inch rims of the Virtus feel a size smaller on a rather long and scintillatingly-gorgeous saloon. The rear facet feels nice too. It gets slim tail lamps that feature a smoked effect.

On the inside, the Virtus treats with symphony and cohesiveness, as the dashboard layout is as straightforward as the exterior. A large touchscreen infotainment unit takes the centre stage with AC vents sitting below it. The centre console gets a wireless phone charger here.

The multi-function steering wheel looks neat, and sitting behind it is the all-digital instrument cluster. The Virtus is also brimmed with features, such as ventilated front seats, 6 airbags, cruise control, LED headlamps, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and more. On the safety front, it gets over 40 safety features, including EBD, limited-slip differential, traction control, rear parking sensors and camera.

The Volkswagen Virtus offers two engine choices – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI EVO. The gearbox options include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. The dual-clutch automatic is reserved for the 1.5L motor, which also comes with active cylinder deactivation technology. That being said, the Virtus delivers a claimed mileage of 19.40 kmpl with the 1.0L TSI motor and 18.67 kmpl with the bigger 1.5L TSI EVO power plant.