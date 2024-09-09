Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari: Avail Rs 2.05 Lakh Discount On Tata Cars – Last Chance, Offer Ends Soon

Discounts On Tata Cars: Tata Motors has kicked off its largest 'Festival of Cars' with attractive deals for the festive season. Customers can avail of cumulative benefits up to Rs 2.05 lakh. The special, festive offers are available for a limited period till 31st October 2024 on all Cars and SUVs powered by petrol, diesel, and CNG.

Provisions for additional consumer benefits of up to Rs 45,000 across popular models may also be made available, the carmaker said.

New Entry Prices For Tata Cars:

-- Tiago: Rs 4.99 Lakh

-- Altroz: Rs 6.49 Lakh

-- Nexon: Rs 7.99 Lakh

-- Harrier: Rs 14.99 Lakh

-- Safari: Rs 15.49 Lakh

As part of the limited-period offer, the Tiago is now available at an entry price of Rs 4,99,900 with a price reduction of up to Rs 65,000 depending on the variant. The Tigor is priced at Rs 5,99,900 with savings up to Rs 30,000, while the Altroz is offered at Rs 6,49,900 with a price reduction of up to Rs 45,000.

The Nexon is available at Rs 7,99,990 with a maximum discount of Rs 80,000. Additionally, the Harrier and Safari are priced at Rs 14,99,000 and Rs 15,49,000 respectively, with significant reductions of up to Rs 1,60,000 and Rs 1,80,000 based on the variant.

Announcing the festival offer, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said he is sure that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to own a Tata car.

"As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to Rs 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles, this year's festive celebration includes limited-time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits, making it the perfect moment to embrace the spirit of new beginnings," he said.

"We are confident that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to own a Tata car, bringing home the best of safety and design, making this festive season truly special," he added.