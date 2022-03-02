Next-gen Ford Endeavour unveiled, gets new design and specs

After a long wait and a lot of leaked spy shots, the next-gen Ford Endeavour, also known as Everest in some parts of the world, has made its premiere in the world market. However, the American carmaker has made an exit from the Indian market, so the SUV might now be seen in the Indian market.

The next-gen Endeavour looks like a completely new SUV with its newly designed exteriors. The updated model gets an entirely different face with the newly designed headlights accompanied by the new grille. However, the design seems to be inspired by the Ford F-150 Raptor with its new wide grille and dual-pod projector headlamps with C-shaped DRLs.

It is to be noted that the new SUV inherits the outlines of the previous generation. It still gets the same big size with a hint of the "boxy design" that it is well known for. However, it might be a tad bit bigger than the previous generations. The big size is clearly well complemented by the 20-inch alloy wheels. As for the rear end, it gets newly shaped tail lamps with a roof-mounted spoiler and high-mounted brake light.

Also read: Tata Motors opens booking for Altroz DCA automatic at Rs 21,000; launch imminent

The cabin of the updated SUV has undergone a considerable transformation. This includes an all-black interior, leather upholstery on the seats, steering wheel, and gear knob, and a dashboard with a twin-screen configuration. The new-generation Endeavour will be equipped with a new widescreen digital instrument dashboard, a huge tablet-style infotainment screen, and additional connected car tech capabilities.

The most significant addition to the new-generation Endeavour's features will be a comprehensive package of modern safety measures, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System). Safety technologies such as a rear cross-traffic alert, blind zone warning, and a sophisticated autonomous emergency braking system would be included. It has nine airbags, including one between the front passenger and the driver.

New-gen Endeavour gets a new power source as well. It now has three engine options, namely a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel unit, a new 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel unit with the option of a 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol engine. However, they have a plan to continue with the 2.0-litre single-turbo engine for some markets. The engines will have a 10-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

The new Ford Endeavour will be available in 2WD and 4WD configurations, with the latter including a low-range transfer case and differential locking for improved off-roading capabilities. The current generation of the SUV will be available in six variants: Ambient, Trend, Trend Sport, Wildtrack X, Titanium, and Platinum.

Live TV

#mute