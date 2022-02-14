NGT rejects plea for using 10-year-old diesel vehicle in Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rejected a petition from Delhi-NCR asking that disabled diesel vehicles be exempted from the ban. It is noted that the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles is due to the fact that older vehicles pollute more than their newer counterparts in Delhi-NCR.
According to PTI, the NGT bench comprised of Judge Adarsh Kumar Goel and Judge Sudhir Agarwal rejected the petition. A decision on a matter that had already been decided by the Supreme Court would not be maintainable.
"Such applications in a decided matter cannot be allowed to be entertained for all times. In view of the above, the application is dismissed as not maintainable," it said.
The tribunal was hearing a request for an exemption from the 10-year time limit for the use of diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR area by Sarabjit A Singh because of his 100% disability.
A request for modification of the order prohibiting diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi-NCR was rejected earlier by the NGT.
The ban was not only enforced on 10-year-old diesel vehicles but on 15-year-old petrol vehicles as well, on the ground of pollutant emissions.
A study concluded that emissions from diesel vehicles are carcinogenic, and that one diesel vehicle produces pollution equivalent to 24 petrol vehicles or 40 CNG vehicles.
