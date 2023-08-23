Tata Nexon is by far the best-selling product of the indigenous carmaker. It has been on sale for quite some time now and has received a mid-cycle update, so far. The compact SUV has now started to show its age in certain aspects in comparison to its rivals. It is now out and loud that Tata Motors is preparing the 2024 Tata Nexon Facelift, which has been spied numerous times by now. Also, the car was recently snapped without camouflage, revealing its redesigned front fascia. A media report has also revealed the interior design of the upcoming Nexon facelift. Thus, here’s all that you should know about the upcoming avatar of the SUV.

2024 Tata Nexon Facelift: Design

Over to the nose, the SUV will now feature a vertically-split headlamp design. The thick black ribbon grille will extend all the way to the sides, to push the headlamps down to the bumper. The theme is inspired by the Harrier EV showcased at the Auto Expo this year. With the new design language, the Nexon facelift will look sharper than ever before. Also, around the rear fascia, there will be a significant amount of changes, with a new bumper and tail lamp setup.

2024 Tata Nexon Facelift: Interior

As for the dashboard layout, it will remain largely unchanged. However, the small 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit will be replaced with a large free-standing unit, while the instrument cluster will get a full LCD panel. The interior will use an all-black theme this time, and the Nexon will come with increased features like wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, air purifier, powered front seats and more. The steering wheel will be a two-spoke unit with a backlit “Tata” logo.

2024 Tata Nexon Facelift: Specs

Powering the Tata Nexon Facelift will be two engine choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. The oil burner is expected to be carried over from the outgoing model, while the turbo-petrol motor will be a new direct-injection engine. It is expected to produce increased output. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed MT and a DCT this time. Also, Tata Motors could tweak the suspension setup for a better balance of ride and handling.

2024 Tata Nexon Facelift: Launch Date & Price

The Nexon facelift is expected to go on sale by either end of this year or early next year. The compact SUV will certainly get slightly pricier with the aforementioned changes. Once launched, the SUV will continue to fight with its existing set of rivals - Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and likes.