Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched In India Priced At Rs 8.27 Lakh: Check Details

Nissan Motor is planning on expanding its line up in the Indian market. As part of its expansion plan, the automaker has launched the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition in India with a starting price of Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the new SUV started last month with a token money of Rs 11,000. It is worth mentioning that the word Kuro in the name of the SUV is Japanese for Black and hence the car follows a black theme in its interior and exteriors as well. In other words, it is the Black Edition of the car.

The Nissan Magnite Kuro edition will be based on the XV trim of the model and comes in three top-spec variants of the car including XV MT, Turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT. Talking about the price, the XV MT variant is priced at Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom), and Turbo XV CVT is priced at Rs 10.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Bollywood Actress Soha Ali Khan Buys Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Rs 1.08 Crore

Coming to exteriors, the Nissan Magnit Kuro gets a glossy black paint scheme. Following the black theme the car gets dark skid plates, grille, bumpers, door handles, roof rails and headlight accents. Furthermore, the SUV gets chrome plated badge on the front and rear-end of the car. In sync with the theme, the car gets red calipers.

The interior of the cabin maintains the same all-black aesthetic. The monotone is present on the center console, seats, and upholstery. For a more upscale appearance, some interior cabin components have been given the piano-black treatment. The feature list is still the same, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, and a digital driver display.

The Magnite Kuro edition hasn't had any alterations in the powertrain either. The same 1.0-liter petrol and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engines that drive the SUV's base variants will still be available from Nissan. The petrol engine produces 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. While the turbocharged petrol engine has a maximum torque output of 152 Nm and a power output of about 99 horsepower.