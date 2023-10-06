Bollywood Actress Soha Ali Khan Buys Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Rs 1.08 Crore

Bollywood actors have a deep-rooted relationship with luxury cars. Time after time, these stars extend this relationship with the cars by purchasing new models. Adding to the list, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, actress Soha Ali Khan has brought home a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV for her birthday. The SUV from the German automaker is one of the most opulent SUVs in India and is sold with a price tag of around Rs 1.08 crore (ex-showroom).

With this purchase, Soha Ali Khan has joined the actors like Sushmita Sen, Farhan Akhtar, Boman Irani, Krushna Abhishek and others as owners of the Mercedes-Benz GLE. Based on the pictures, Soha seems to have chosen the Polar White colour of the car. Besides, white the car is available in multiple other colours including Mojave Silver Metallic, Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Cavansite Blue Metallic, and Selenite Grey Metallic.

Also read: How Driverless Cars Can Change Urban Landscape And Improve Cities - Opinion

In the Indian auto market, there are three versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV: the GLE 300d, GLE 400d, and GLE 450. It is still unknown which of the three SUV models Soha Ali Khan purchased. The Mumbai-based Mercedes-Benz dealer posted a photo of her receiving her new SUV at her home on its social media pages.

The premium midsize luxury SUV comes with a standard five-seat layout. Regarding the variations, the base GLE 300d has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that can provide a maximum of 241 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The GLE 400d comes next; it has a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine with a maximum output of 700 Nm of torque and 326 horsepower of power.

The GLE 450 is the only model of the GLE-Class available with a petrol engine. It has a 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged gasoline engine that produces 362 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. All three of the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vehicles offered in India are long-wheelbase models that come standard with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive from the automaker.