Nitin Gadkari inaugurates cable-stayed Zuari bridge in Goa, calls it 'architectural marvel': See PICS

Dilip Buildcon Limited, which is constructing the new Zuari bridge, has said the entire eight-lane project will be complete by April 2023.

Dec 29, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated the first phase of a new Zuari bridge on the Zuari river in Goa, that is expected to improve the connectivity between North Goa and South Goa districts. As per the state government, when completed, this would be the widest cable-stayed bridge in India. It is part of a Rs 2,530 crore road project covering a distance of 13.2 kilometres between Bambolim and Verna villages. The bridge is also the second largest cable stayed bridge in India, first being Mumbai's Bandra Worli sealink. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Shripad Naik were present at the function on the site.

Dilip Buildcon Limited, which is constructing the new Zuari bridge, has said the entire eight-lane project will be complete by April 2023. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier drove his car on a new bridge constructed on the Zuari river to have a first-hand experience before the inauguration of the structure.

An old bridge on the river, which was constructed in 1980s, has not been able to withstand the increasing traffic load on the national highway. On Wednesday night, Sawant along with Atul Joshi, vice president of Dilip Buildcon Limited which is constructing the new structure, drove for nearly four kilometres - from a connecting flyover to the new bridge.

"I thought of having a feel of the bridge from a driver's perspective. I drove along with the contractor to acknowledge the hard work his company has put in to construct this structure, "Sawant told PTI at the site after the drive. The chief minister said he was eager to drive on the new bridge.

"It was a different experience for me. The entire feel was different," he said, adding he has been completely away from driving a vehicle since the time he became the CM. The state had earlier planned the bridge inauguration on December 26, but it was postponed to December 29.

Asked about the delay in the inauguration of the new structure in view of the traffic congestion on the old bridge, Sawant said, "Traffic jam on the old bridge is not a new thing. I regret that. But at the same time, we wanted to have a grand function to inaugurate such a mega-project."

Sawant said the state government was waiting for Union minister Nitin Gadkari's availability for the inauguration function as he has been the force behind the bridge and such projects across the country.

The new bridge is part of a Rs 2,530 crore project covering a distance of 13.2 kilometres between Bambolim (North Goa) and Verna (South Goa) villages. Dilip Buildcon Limited has said the entire eight-lane project will be completed by April 2023.

With PTI inputs

