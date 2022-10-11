NewsAuto
NITIN GADKARI

Nitin Gadkari launches Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid Ethanol-ready flex fuel vehicle

Nitin Gadkari has launched Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, first-of-its-kind pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has launched Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, first-of-its-kind pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in India. The pilot project aims to check viability of hybrid vehicles in India, that can on ethanol-powered flex fuel vehicles, to reduce pollution, as well as enable used of ethanol in electric-hybrid vehicles to reduce dependency on petrol and diesel.

A flex fuel vehicle is a two-wheeler or four-wheeler that is powered by an engine that can run either on petrol or ethanol or a mixture of both. Ethanol is more cleaner alternative of petrol globally and mixing ethanol with petrol reduces the fuel prices and also reduces pollution. 

The government of India is promoting use of flex fuel vehicles and has started production of flex fuel in India, designated as E95, E90, E85 depending on the percentage of petrol as againt the percentage of ethanol mix. 

As for the Toyota Corolla Altis Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV), it is powered by a 1.8-litre ethanol ready petrol-hybrid engine. 

Nitin Gadkari earlier launched another pilot project by Toyota, the form of India's first Hydrogen powered vehicle - the Toyota Mirai. 

