No challan for triple riding on bike if voted to power: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Think of all the time you have got a challan because of "Tripling" or having three riders on a bike. The provision of getting a challan when three riders on a bike can be cancelled as Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party made a poll promise.

In an interview, Rajbhar made a promise that if his alliance with Samajwadi Party comes to power riding with three passengers on a bike will be allowed. In his statement, he also compared 3 people riding on a bike to 300 passengers sitting on a train with 70 seats.

In his words, "A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats & doesn’t get challans… why’s there a challan if 3 people ride a bike? When our govt comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we’ll put challan on jeeps/trains. When sometimes there is a quarrel in a village and a person registers a complaint with the police, then a constable goes to the village. They make the accused persons sit with them on the bike. Why is that inspector not fined for tripling?"

In India, only two riders are permitted to ride a two-wheeler. However, triple riding is a typical occurrence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where cops are less concerned with such infractions.

However, riding more than two people on a two-wheeler is unlawful, and violating the MV Act will result in a challan. More than two persons cannot be carried on a two-wheeler. Carrying three people can result in a variety of issues, including vehicle disbalance and loss of control.

In addition, triple riding is also not good for the bike as it puts extra stress on the engine. This might end up reducing the life of the engine.

