Truck driver rams 31 cars to extreme damage in Germany, 3 injured

Three people were slightly injured and 31 vehicles damaged in an incident which took place on February 8 in southern Germany’s Fuerth. As per police officials, an intoxicated truck driver rammed his vehicle into parked cars after ignoring a red light in southern Germany, shoving cars up against buildings and causing some of them to catch fire.

The truck driver first skipped a red light, touching a car that was at a crossroads in the process, and continued driving without stopping, according to a police statement. Shortly afterward, the truck rammed several parked cars and pushed them forward, some of them crashed into the walls of buildings. The collisions caused several cars, the facade of a house, and the truck itself to catch fire. The house was evacuated.

As per police, the driver, a 50-year-old Turkish citizen with no permanent residence in Germany, was arrested at the scene, police said. A breath alcohol test showed that he was several times above the limit for driving.

Read also: Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey buys Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 23.79 lakh, check pics

The truck driver, the driver of the car he touched at the red light, and a passerby were slightly injured. Police said there have been many overspeeding drunk-driving case but this was like never before.

With inputs from AP

Live TV

#mute