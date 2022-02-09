हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
accident

Truck driver rams 31 cars to extreme damage in Germany, 3 injured

The truck driver first skipped a red light, touching a car that was at a crossroads in the process, and continued driving without stopping, according to a police statement.

Truck driver rams 31 cars to extreme damage in Germany, 3 injured
Image for representation

Three people were slightly injured and 31 vehicles damaged in an incident which took place on February 8 in southern Germany’s Fuerth. As per police officials, an intoxicated truck driver rammed his vehicle into parked cars after ignoring a red light in southern Germany, shoving cars up against buildings and causing some of them to catch fire. 

The truck driver first skipped a red light, touching a car that was at a crossroads in the process, and continued driving without stopping, according to a police statement. Shortly afterward, the truck rammed several parked cars and pushed them forward, some of them crashed into the walls of buildings. The collisions caused several cars, the facade of a house, and the truck itself to catch fire. The house was evacuated. 

As per police, the driver, a 50-year-old Turkish citizen with no permanent residence in Germany, was arrested at the scene, police said. A breath alcohol test showed that he was several times above the limit for driving.

Read also: Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey buys Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 23.79 lakh, check pics

The truck driver, the driver of the car he touched at the red light, and a passerby were slightly injured. Police said there have been many overspeeding drunk-driving case but this was like never before. 

With inputs from AP

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
accidentTruck accidentaccidents in GermanyGermany
Next
Story

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey buys Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 23.79 lakh, check pics

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Top 50: Youth trapped in hills rescued in Palakkad, Kerala