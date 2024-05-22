No More Driving Test At RTO? Know Everything about New Driving Licence Rules

Starting June 1, 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced new regulations aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining a driving licence. These changes are designed to make it easier and more efficient for applicants to get their licences, while also promoting road safety and environmental sustainability.

Major Changes in the Licensing Process

No RTO Driving Test Required: One of the most significant updates is the elimination of the mandatory driving test at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Instead, applicants can take their driving tests at accredited private driving schools. If they pass the test at these schools, they will receive a certificate that can be used to apply for a driving licence without further testing at the RTO. However, if an applicant does not have a certificate from an accredited school, they will still need to take the driving test at an RTO.

Enhanced Penalties: Driving without a valid licence now carries a penalty of up to Rs 2,000. Additionally, there are severe penalties for minors caught driving, including a Rs 25,000 fine and potential legal action against their parents, along with the cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives: In an effort to reduce vehicular pollution, the Ministry plans to phase out 9,000 outdated government vehicles and raise emission standards for other vehicles. These measures are part of a broader strategy to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

While the overall application procedure for obtaining a driving licence remains the same, the Ministry has simplified the required paperwork. Applicants now need fewer documents, which vary depending on whether they are applying for a two-wheeler or four-wheeler licence, reducing the need for physical checkups at RTOs.

Revised Fee Structure

The revised fee structure under the new rules is as follows: