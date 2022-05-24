In an attempt to raise awareness towards road safety, Police Commissioner Alok Singh instructed and concerted a campaign where over 600 people were penalized for flouting traffic norms across Noida and Greater Noida regions within a day, said officials.

Over 2,000 vehicles were checked, and challans issued to 215 people were allegedly found driving in an inebriated condition, in Noida and Greater Noida, police officials said.

Apart from these, the majority of violations were of parking vehicles parked in no-parking zones and riding two-wheelers without helmets, officials said on May 24. The challans were issued during an inspection of vehicles by police officials across three police zones - Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida - on Monday (May 23) evening, a police spokesperson said.

"The traffic police officials also ensured towing away of vehicles parked on public roads and causing encroachment. E-challans were issued to owners/drivers of 426 vehicles, including two-wheelers, which were found flouting traffic norms," a police spokesperson said.

"A total of 177 e-challans were issued to those parking vehicles in no-parking zones, 101 for driving two-wheelers without helmets, 72 for wrong-lane/opposite lane driving, 24 for jumping red light, and 10 for driving without seat belt," the official said.

Three e-challans each were issued to vehicles with faulty number plates and those triple riding on two-wheelers, the spokesperson said. Seven e-challans were issued to owners of vehicles causing air and noise pollution, the official added.

In order to comply with the guidelines given by the government regarding traffic safety, an awareness rally was taken out with students of DPS Sector-30 Noida, while some other students were taken to the Sector 108 Traffic Park and made aware of wrong lane driving, zebra crossings, and other traffic-related issues, he said.

Police officials also interacted with local residents and traders, informing them about the emergency helpline numbers and preventive measures for COVID-19, including norms mandating use of face masks in public places.

(With inputs from PTI)