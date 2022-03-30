Now travel Bengaluru-Mysuru in 75 minutes; highway to be ready by October 2022: Nitin Gadkari

The 117 km-long stretch of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 in Karnataka will reduce the travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru to just 75 minutes, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari. “The National Highway will be completed in October 2022,” he further said.

Currently, it takes about 3 hours of travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru. It will enhance the connectivity between the two important cities and will also provide an impetus to tourism and the economy of the region. The Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is being developed at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore.

"The Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-lane, 117 km-long stretch in the state of Karnataka. It is being developed at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore. The construction work is nearing completion and will be completed by October 2022," Gadkari said.

Gadkari also said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various such infrastructure projects have been announced with great responsibility and it is "our unwavering commitment to complete them in a corruption free, transparent and time-bound manner."

This state of the art project has multiple structures like an 8-kilometer long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four ROBs (Road Over Bridge) and five bypasses which will decongest traffic and significantly reduce pollution.

(With inputs from PTI)

