Top 10 electric cars in India: Nexon EV, ZS EV, Kona Electric, EV6 & more

What was once referred to as a ‘Paradigm Shift’ is now happening! Electric cars are actually on sale in the Indian market, and they are very much practical now. Challenges in using them quite like a regular ICE vehicle, however, do prevail. The not-so-wide charging network is a big obstruction, but as a daily-runabout vehicle affordable EVs do make sense. Also, the expensive ones offer more range than their ICE counterparts. Well, here we let the numbers do the talking today. So read on to know about how electric cars performed on the sales tally in India, last month.

In September this year, the cumulative electric car sales stood at 3,419 units, which implies a YoY growth of 172 per cent, while on an MoM basis, it's a growth of 5.62 per cent. The growth in EV adoption is gradual, but it is happening, after all.

Talking of sales figures, Tata Motors took the top spot with its capable lineup, comprising Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The homegrown brand registered sales of 2,831 units, which is higher than the 893 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Moreover, it is a YoY increment of 217 per cent. Next on the list is the ZS EV, which took the second spot with sales of 280 copies.

Interestingly, the Mahindra eVerito is clocking respectable numbers on the charts. In fact, it gave Mahindra the third spot on the list with sales of 112 units. However, in September last year, the brand could only register sales of 19 units of its electric car.

Also read - Tesla faces criminal probe in the United States over self-driving electric vehicle claims: Report

While the Hyundai Kona Ev registered sales of 74 units, the only electric MPV in the country - the BYD e6, found 63 buyers. Similarly, electric vehicles are also picking up some pace in the niche premium segment. The Porsche Taycan could find 13 buyers last month, while BMW sold 27 electric cars in September this year. Sadly, only a copy of the Jaguar iPace was registered in the country last month.