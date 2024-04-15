Advertisement
NewsAuto
OLA ELECTRIC

Ola Electric Slashes Price Of S1 X E- Scooter, Check New Prices

The new pricing structure for the Ola S1 X, introduced in February this year, now ranges from Rs 69,999 to Rs 99,999

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 06:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ola Electric Slashes Price Of S1 X E- Scooter, Check New Prices

Ola Electric, a prominent player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, has announced significant price reductions for its entry-level scooter, the S1 X. These price cuts, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 across variants, are aimed at making electric scooters more accessible and competitive in the Indian market.

New Pricing Details

The new pricing structure for the Ola S1 X, introduced in February this year, now ranges from Ato Rs 99,999, bringing it on par with conventional petrol scooters in terms of affordability. The 4kWh battery variant is now priced at Rs 99,999, down from Rs 1,09,999. Similarly, the 3kWh and 2kWh battery variants are priced at Rs 84,999 and Rs 69,999 (introductory price), respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Ola Electric's price cuts come shortly after rival Ather Energy introduced its family electric scooter, 'Rizta,' priced between Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru). This competitive pricing strategy reflects the growing competition and innovation in the EV market in India.

Key Features and Specifications

The Ola S1 X range boasts an impressive range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km for the 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh variants, respectively, certified by the International Data Corporation (IDC). It offers a top speed of 90 kmph in the higher battery capacity variants and 85 kmph in the 2 kWh variant, showcasing both efficiency and performance.
Additionally, Ola Electric provides an 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty, highlighting the company's confidence in the durability and reliability of its products.

Ola Electric Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal highlighted that as of March 31, 2024, electric scooter adoption in India reached 25% in the overall electric two-wheeler market, indicating a growing shift towards electric mobility. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh