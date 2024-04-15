Ola Electric Slashes Price Of S1 X E- Scooter, Check New Prices

Ola Electric, a prominent player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, has announced significant price reductions for its entry-level scooter, the S1 X. These price cuts, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 across variants, are aimed at making electric scooters more accessible and competitive in the Indian market.

New Pricing Details

The new pricing structure for the Ola S1 X, introduced in February this year, now ranges from Ato Rs 99,999, bringing it on par with conventional petrol scooters in terms of affordability. The 4kWh battery variant is now priced at Rs 99,999, down from Rs 1,09,999. Similarly, the 3kWh and 2kWh battery variants are priced at Rs 84,999 and Rs 69,999 (introductory price), respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Ola Electric's price cuts come shortly after rival Ather Energy introduced its family electric scooter, 'Rizta,' priced between Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru). This competitive pricing strategy reflects the growing competition and innovation in the EV market in India.

Key Features and Specifications

The Ola S1 X range boasts an impressive range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km for the 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh variants, respectively, certified by the International Data Corporation (IDC). It offers a top speed of 90 kmph in the higher battery capacity variants and 85 kmph in the 2 kWh variant, showcasing both efficiency and performance.

Additionally, Ola Electric provides an 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty, highlighting the company's confidence in the durability and reliability of its products.

Ola Electric Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal highlighted that as of March 31, 2024, electric scooter adoption in India reached 25% in the overall electric two-wheeler market, indicating a growing shift towards electric mobility.