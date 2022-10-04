‘Old is Gold…’ Anand Mahindra celebrates 2022 Scorpio Classic’s high bookings in September

Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India last month alongside the renewed Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be sold in the Indian market. Since their launch, the cars have been creating sales records for the UV maker. Now the renewed avatar of the famous Indian SUV has made the top boss proud, Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra, proud by getting the "highest incremental bookings for the month across all cars." Sharing the news on the micro-blogging site Twitter the business tycoon reminisced of the launch of the first Scorpio that was brought into the Indian market in 2002. In the tweet, he also shared a picture of himself alongside the MY2002 SUV.

Sharing the tweet on the social media platform, Anand Mahindra said, "It's been a good September. But what was unexpectedly astonishing was the fact that the highest incremental bookings for the month across ALL cars was for the Scorpio Classic! Brought back nostalgic memories of the first Scorpio's launch in 2002. Old is clearly Gold.."

The exact booking numbers of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic are unknown, but considering the tweet, it has to be a significant number. The numbers trailing the Mahindra Scorpio Classic can be credited to the legacy and looks that it carries forward, even when selling alongside the new Scorpio-N. However, this isn't a problem for the Scorpio-N as it created a record of getting 1 lakh bookings in just 30 minutes after the booking started.

Adding to it, the prices of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic are slightly less compared to the Scorpio-N. The Classic has a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market, which is about Rs 50,000 less compared to Scorpio-N.

Moreover, the SUV's updates make it an attractive proposition. The new and larger 9-inch touchscreen entertainment system, as well as a new dual-tone black and beige decor, are added to the cabin. Additionally, there is a height-adjustable driver's seat, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel wrapped in a leatherette with audio controls, and the choice of captain seats in the second row. There are two variations of the SUV available: Classic S and S11. Only the highest-spec model receives the majority of the features. Adding toppings to the cake, it also gets the proven 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine giving out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.