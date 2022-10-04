Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan buys Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.60 crore

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and wife of actor Said Ali Khan who recently starred in movie Vikram Vedha along side Hrithik Roshan has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan and recently took the delivery of her new vehicle. The pictures and videos of Kareena Kapoor holding her youngest son Jeh and unveiling the car have become viral on the Internet and have been shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. As per the Parivahan website, the car is registered under Kareena Kapoor's name and is the S-Class S350d variant, prices of which starts at Rs 1.60 crore (ex-showroom) and can cost upto Rs 1.95 crore, on-road, Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor has bought the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d which comes powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 282 Bhp and peak torque of 600 Nm. It gets a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Soon after the delivery, Kareena's son went out for a joyride in the car along with the actress as seen in the video. The new S-Class is widely regarded as the best-car in the world and known for its long list of features including front and side-impact avoidance system, lane-assist system and more. It also comes with crosswind assist, and many advanced features like a blind-spot monitor, eight airbags, among others.

Kareena Kapoor's second Mercedes S-Class

Kareena Kapoor already owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d, which is the 2015 model as seen in the Parivahan website and wears a similar number plate, ending in 4323. The old model and the new model were recently spotted together and were shared by another Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor was also seen at the launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan last month and during the event, the actress said she has used a Mercedes-Benz all here life and said she will think of adding the new EQS to her garage someday.