Omega Seiki Mobility ViCKTOR electric 3-wheeler launched in at Rs 5 Lakh - Gets 250 km range

Omega Seiki Mobility has today launched its new electric 3-wheeler in the country - OSM ViCKTOR. The company claims that it has the longest range of any three-wheeler in the country, which is claimed at 251 km on a single charge. The introductory prices for the OSM ViCKTOR start from Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi post-subsidy). These prices will prevail for the first 100 buyers only, post which, a slight hike in the price will be announced. Powering the OSM ViCKTOR is a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, aiding it with a claimed range of 250 km. The brand has confirmed that the deliveries of the electric 3-wheeler will start from November 2022, while the bookings are already open against a sum of Rs 9,999.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. UdayNarang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “The last mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for long-range premium electric vehicles to enable reliable and economical cargo transportation. We are thrilled to launch another marvel and Industry first electric three-wheeler OSM ViCKTOR, which provides a range of 250 Km in a single charge. The vehicle demonstrates the latest technology and power-packed performance showcasing India on the world map.”

Also read -World EV Day 2022: Top 5 luxury electric cars to buy in India - BMW i4 to Kia EV6

On Plans of Launching more products for the India Market, Mr. Narang added, “We will soon be launching more revolutionary electric vehicles at Auto Expo 2022.”

Furthermore, the OSM ViCKTOR comes with vehicle telematics, GPS assistance, 2 driving modes, and more importantly a ground clearance of 175 mm. The electric motor on the Omega Seiki Mobility’s ViCKTOR electric three-wheeler’s DC motor generates a peak power output of 12.8 kW and max torque of 430 Nm, which gives it a payload capacity of 450 kg. Talking of warranty, the electric three-wheeler gets a 3-year/80,000 km warranty, whichever is earlier.