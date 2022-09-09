World EV Day 2022: Top 5 luxury electric cars to buy in India - BMW i4 to Kia EV6

Electric vehicles are relatively cheaper to run in comparison to a similarly-spec’d ICE car. However, the upper spectrum of EVs does not shy away from showcasing a thrilling performance or a feature-loaded interior to keep the occupants cocooned in comfort. The Indian market has witnessed more action and drama in the luxury EV space than in the mass market EV segment. While the luxury car brands have launched their battery electric vehicle offerings in the country, mass market carmakers have also stepped in and introduced luxury electric cars in India. Soon, Hyundai will follow suit with the upcoming IONIQ5. However, for today, here’s a list of the top 5 electric luxury cars that you should consider buying in India.

Launched at Rs 2.45 crore, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is the newest luxury electric car in India. It features a 56-inch display on the inside, which serves as a driver display, infotainment unit, and passenger display as well. The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 is powered by a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery that can be juiced up with charging rates of up to 200 kW. While the EQS has a claimed range of over 500 kilometres, it does 0-100 kmph spring in 3.4 seconds, while the top whack stands at 250 kmph.

Based on the 4-Series Gran Coupe, the BMW i4 is one of the freshest ones on the list, and it is also the longest-range electric car in the country today. The BMW i4 is based on the CLAR architecture with its battery and motor mounted on the rear axle. The i4 is sold along with a wall box charger, while it can support 205 kW DC charging that does 10-81 per cent charge in just 31 minutes. The claimed range for the BMW i4 stands at 590 km on a single charge.

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace is a sophisticated car in many ways. In fact, it was also the World Car of the Year when it was launched. It is on sale in three trims S, SE and HSE. Two motors are being used on the I-Pace that develops a combined output of 400 hp and 696 Nm. Hence, the sprint from standstill to the tonne mark takes only 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is restricted at 200 kmph. The 90 kWh battery pack on the I-Pace returns a claimed range of 470 km.

Kia is known for selling some of the best SUVs in the Indian market. The brand also launched the Kia EV6 electric SUV in the Indian market with a claimed range of 528 km at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh. The EV6 went on sale in GT Line trims. It is compatible with a 350 kW charger; it juices itself up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. The Kia EV6 accelerates from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.2 seconds. Also, the EV6 can be had in 2WD or AWD configurations

Audi e-tron GT

The Audi e-tron GT is one of the sportiest electric cars that are on sale in our market. The rear motor of the Audi e-tron GT uses a 2-speed gearbox with a short-ratio first gear for acceleration and a long-ratio second gear for increased efficiency and high-speed performance. There is a 93 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer a range of 500 km. Interestingly, via the DC fast charging that supports up to 270kW, the battery can be charged from 5 to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes and 30 seconds.