NewsAuto
DRUNK DRIVING

Over 450 drivers issued challans for drunk driving in Noida and Greater Noida

Over 450 people were issued challans in a day for drunken driving across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
  • 455 people booked for drunk driving in Noida, Greater Noida
  • Action was taken on June 14 in Noida, central Noida and Greater Noida
  • In a similar campaign, the police had penalized 155 people for drunken driving on June 13

Trending Photos

Over 450 drivers issued challans for drunk driving in Noida and Greater Noida

As many as 455 people, 181 people in Noida, 224 in central Noida and 50 in Greater Noida, were booked in a day for drunken driving across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on June 15, police officials said. The action was taken on Tuesday (June 14) evening during an inspection in all three police zones - Noida, central Noida and Greater Noida - of the district, they said.

"As per the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, the DCPs of all zones, the additional DCPs, ACPs and police station in-charges carried out foot marches in their respective areas, inspecting busy areas like metro stations, malls, markets, and other crowded places," a police spokesperson said.

During the process, vehicles and suspicious-looking people were also checked which led the police officials penalizing 455 people who were found driving their cars or two-wheelers in inebriated condition in violation of road traffic rules, the spokesperson said.

Also read: 2022 New Mahindra Scorpio-N imagined as a police car straight out of Rohit Shetty's cop universe

In a similar campaign, the police had penalized 155 people for drunken driving on Monday (June 13), according to the official. During patrolling, police officers also interacted with the general public and appealed to them to maintain peace and avoid rumours or provocative posts on social media in the wake of violent communal protests witnessed in parts of the state last week. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'