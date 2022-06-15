Mahindra has a long history of serving armed forces. Models like Mahindra Bolero, Scorpio, and the licensed version of Civilian Jeep have been in use by various armed forces of the country. Now, the Indian automaker is ready to introduce the third-generation Mahindra Scorpio in the Indian market. It will be called the Scorpio-N and could also be seen serving the various police departments of the country. Well, it seems like someone with crazy photoshop skills at Motorbeam was also fascinated by a cop car avatar of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. And hence decided to render a police car version of the upcoming Mahindra SUV.

In terms of changes, the police car iteration of the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a livery that is very typical of patrol vehicles. Moreover, it gets roof-mounted beacon lights. Also, a nudge guard is fitted on the nose of this Scorpio-N police car to block criminals trying to evade a police chase. Other aspects of the SUV remain unaltered in this rendering. Dimensionally, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be 4,662 mm long, 1,917 mm wide and 1,870 mm tall. It will be sold in two seating configuration - 6-seater and 7-seater. The former will feature captain chairs for the middle row, while the latter will feature a bench seat.

New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N unveiled in India; check design, cabin here: IN PICS

Talking of the Mahindra Scorpio-N’s mechanical specifications, it will be sold with two engine options - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine, along with the option of manual and automatic gearboxes. The Scorpio-N will also be available with a 4x4 drivetrain with a low-ratio gearbox. It will have a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. It is expected to be a capable off-roader. With a solid rear axle, the Scorpio-N is likely to get a locking rear differential as well.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N quintessentially has no rival as of now. Nevertheless, prospective buyers of models like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari will keep the Scorpio-N on their lists. Talking about the prices, expect the entry-grade petrol trim to start from around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topper’s pricing might go up to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Live TV