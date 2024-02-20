Pajero And Lancer Maker Mitsubishi Returns To India In Partnership With TVS Mobility

Once prominent on Indian roads, the Mitsubishi Pajero and Lancer have become rare sights due to Mitsubishi's exit from the Indian market. However, a new chapter unfolds as Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) announces its return to India in collaboration with TVS Mobility. This strategic partnership aims to rejuvenate the presence of Mitsubishi vehicles, particularly the renowned Pajero and Lancer models, across the country.

Mitsubishi’s Collaboration with TVS Mobility

Mitsubishi Corporation plans to inject Rs 300 crore into TVS Mobility, securing approximately 32 percent stake in the mobility solutions provider. This significant investment underscores the shared vision of both entities to bolster the passenger car, commercial vehicle, and Material Handling Equipment (MHE) segments in India.

The collaboration between Mitsubishi and TVS Mobility is poised to unlock immense potential, with a projected revenue of two billion dollars within the next three to five years.

R. Dinesh, Director of TVS Mobility, emphasizes the pivotal role of the partnership in delivering comprehensive solutions across the vehicle ecosystem. Leveraging TVS Mobility's extensive network and expertise in sales, service, and distribution.

Strategic Expansion and Market Penetration

Shigeru Wakabayashi, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Corporation's Automotive and Mobility Group, highlights the company's strategic focus on capturing India's rapidly growing market. This endeavor extends beyond vehicle sales, encompassing investments in after-sales services through TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL).



Despite India ranking third globally in new car sales, the presence of Japanese automotive companies, barring Suzuki Motor, has been relatively limited. With TVS Mobility's track record in managing Honda car dealerships, the partnership aims to bridge this gap by expanding the network for Japanese car brands across India.

With the comeback of Mitsubishi in India in collaboration with TVS Mobility, consumers can anticipate a new range of vehicles Indian automotive market.