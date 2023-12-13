Parking Rates At Connaught Place, Mandi House, Khan Market Doubled: Check Here

The capital Delhi at times throws a challenge tough to deal with - finding a parking spot at public places. City’s civic body has now increased prices for some crowded places citing discouraging the use of private vehicles. The move will affect the daily route of Delhites and visitors using the parking at three bustling hotspots of the city - Connaught Place, Khan Market, and Mandi House. The parking rates have doubled. Therefore, it will cost to use the already filled parking spots at these places in the city. Wondering how much you will have to pay? Read on to know the answer.

New Parking Rates

As per a notice published by the NDMC’s official portal, the rates are now hiked to Rs 40 for every hour of usage by a four-wheeler. For two-wheelers, the rates are fixed at Rs 20 per hour. These will be kept in place till January 31, 2024.

Old Parking Rates

Earlier, New Delhi Municipal Corporation was charging only Rs 20 for four-wheelers and Rs 10 for two-wheelers for an hour’s use. The day pass was priced at Rs 100 and Rs 50 for four-wheelers and two-wheelers, respectively.

Why This Hike?

Since NDMC has ensured the revised will be changed again and brought back to their originals after a while, it is pretty much evident that NDMC is curbing the use of private vehicles in Central Delhi. Moreover, this notification came only after the announcement of GRAP III restrictions in the city.

NDMC has earlier hiked parking charges of nearly 38 places in the Centre and South Delhi region, including Kartavya Path, Sarojini Nagar, INA, Chanakyapuri, Yashwant Place and more. Across the city, the charges are now doubled for over 90 locations, only to push citizens picking public transport over their private vehicles.