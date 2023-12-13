Jeep Compass, Meridian To Get Expensive From Jan 1; Prices To Increase By 2 Per Cent

Jeep Meridian and Compass sit at the lower side of the American carmaker’s Indian line-up. The brand is extending a host of discounts this month on Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee. However, the company will soon increase the prices of both Meridian and Compass in the Indian market. The company will hike the prices of both of these offerings by 2 per cent. The increasing cost is possibly the reason behind this hike, but there’s very limited concern regarding this, as nearly all carmakers are increasing the prices of their offerings. Jeep’s sister concern - Citroen, has also announced to raise the prices of its offerings. Well, scroll down to find out new increased prices of the Compass and Meridian.

Jeep Compass

The Compass is a capable SUV and feels premium on the inside. Jeep is currently offering it at a starting price of Rs 20.49 lakh, ex-showroom. With the new hike in place, the prices might go up to Rs 20.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topper could be priced around Rs 32.72 lakh, ex-showroom. This month, the automaker is also offering discounts of up to Rs 1.65 lakh.

Jeep Meridian

The 7-seater SUV of the carmaker carries a starting price of Rs 33.40 lakh, ex-showroom. With an increase of 2 per cent, it would come up to Rs 34.06 lakh, while the top-spec trim will cost Rs 39.38 lakh, ex-showroom. Until Dec 31 this year, the company is extending benefits of up to Rs 4 lakh on the Meridian. Powering the Meridian is the same 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel as the Compass.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The automaker isn’t expected to raise prices of its flagship SUV. It will remain safe from this price-hike axe. However, it can be availed with benefits of ip to Rs 11.85 lakh this month. It boasts a starting price of Rs 80.50 lakh, ex-showroom. No doubt, it is one of the most capable mid-size luxury SUVs that can give its rivals a run for their money.