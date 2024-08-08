Planning To Buy A Car? Check Top 25 Best Selling Models

Top 25 Best-Selling Cars In July 2024: If you are planning to buy a car, we have curated a list of the top 25 best-selling cars for July 2024. At the top of this list is the Hyundai Creta. However, Maruti Suzuki dominated the list with 10 cars, followed by Mahindra with 4, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Kia each with 3, and Toyota with 2.

Hyundai Creta emerged as the best-selling car in July 2024 with 17,350 units dispatched, marking a year-on-year growth of 23% compared to the 14,062 units sold in July 2023. The SUV was followed by the Maruti Swift, which secured the second spot with 16,854 units. However, the hatchback saw a year-on-year decline of 6%.

The Maruti Wagon R secured third place, selling 16,191 units. Tata Punch slipped to the fourth spot last month, after previously leading the chart for several months. It sold 16,121 units, with a 31 percent year-on-year growth. The Maruti Ertiga came in fifth, selling 15,701 units, remaining popular in both the private and fleet segments.

-- Hyundai Creta: 17,350 units

-- Maruti Swift: 16,854 units

-- Maruti Wagon R: 16,191 units

-- Tata Punch: 16,121 units

-- Maruti Ertiga: 15,701 units

-- Maruti Brezza: 14,676 units

-- Tata Nexon: 13,902 units

-- Mahindra Scorpio N + Classic: 12,237 units

-- Maruti Eeco: 11,916 units

-- Maruti Dzire: 11,647 units

-- Maruti Fronx: 10,925 units

-- Mahindra XUV 3XO: 10,000 units

-- Toyota Innova Crysta + HyCross: 9,912 units

-- Kia Sonet: 9,459 units

-- Maruti Grand Vitara: 9,397 units

-- Maruti Baleno: 9,309 units

-- Hyundai Venue: 8,840 units

-- Mahindra XUV700: 7,769 units

-- Toyota Hyryder: 7,419 units

-- Maruti Alto: 7,353 units

-- Mahindra Bolero: 6,930 units

-- Hyundai Exter: 6,037 units

-- Kia Carens: 5,679 units

-- Tata Tiago: 5,665 units

-- Kia Seltos: 5,347 units