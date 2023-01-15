PM Narendra Modi roadshow in Delhi: Traffic Police issues advisory, asks commuters to avoid THESE roads

New Delhi: In view of BJP roadshow to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory as vehicular movement is likely to be affected in parts of the national capital. The roadshow is expected to begin at 3 pm and hence special arrangements are being made to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route. Commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT, and the IGI Airport have been suggested to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

The roadshow from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction is expected to draw a large crowd. According to the traffic advisory, Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan Roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg, and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

"During the roadshow, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg would remain affected," it stated.

Traffic Advisory



Traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as Bhartiya Janta Party is organising a roadshow having mass participation on 16.1.2023 from 1500hrs onwards.



Pls plan your commute accordingly. pic.twitter.com/dwTW2g8p6G — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 15, 2023

The advisory further stated that traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor roundabout, Rail Bhawan, Outer Connaught Circus-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction, and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg. The traffic police have advised people to avoid these roads and stretches.

The traffic police have also urged people to avail of public transport to help decongest roads and asked commuters to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots. "Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual, unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police," the advisory added.

(With agency inputs)