PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway 'Samruddhi Mahamarg' today

The Hindu Thackeray, Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Samruddhi Mahamarg 701 Km expressway - is being built at the cost of about Rs 55,000 crore to connect 10 prominent districts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway 'Samruddhi Mahamarg' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his visit to Maharashtra and Goa to inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore. During this visit, the PM will officially inaugurate the first phase of the Hindu Thackeray, Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra. The Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is a significant step in achieving the Prime Minister's goal of better infrastructure and connectivity throughout the nation.

"The 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore - is one of India`s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra`s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra," the PMO said in a statement.

Espousing the Prime Minister`s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc. Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game-changer in providing a major boost to the economic development of Maharashtra.

Besides, PM Narendra Modi will dedicate `Nagpur Metro Phase I` to the nation. He will flag off two metro trains - from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore. In addition, PM Modi will flag off the Bharat trains on the Nagpur-Bilaspur route, making it the sixth Vande Bharat in India and the second in the state.

