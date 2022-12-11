PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II today; Details here

Prime Minister Modi is on his visit to Maharashtra and Goa. During this visit, the PM is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in the states. Among these is the Nagpur Metro Phase-II. The PM will lay the foundation stone of the metro connectivity project to be built with an investment of Rs 6700 crore. Along with this, PM will also flag off two metro trains of the Nagpure Metro Phase-I.

The new trains of Nagpur Metro Phase-I will connect Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station. It is to be noted that Phase I of the Nagpur Metro was developed at a cost of Rs 8650 core.

Following this, the PM will also inaugurate Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project. The Samruddhi Mahamarg project is an important step toward achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of improved infrastructure and connectivity across the country. The 701 km route, one of India's longest expressways, travels through the state of Maharashtra's ten districts as well as the renowned urban centres of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik at a cost of nearly Rs 55,000 crore.

The expressway will aid in the development of roughly 24 districts in the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra, as well as the connectivity of 14 neighbouring districts.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist destinations like the Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc., upholding the vision of the Prime Minister for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti. The construction of Samruddhi Mahamarg will fundamentally alter how Maharashtra's economy develops.